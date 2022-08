NASA's Perseverance rover spots noodle-like object on Mars | Oneindia news *Space

A massive asset for the space agency, NASA's Perseverence rover, in a recent discovery has spotted noodle-like object on Mars.

The extremely fascinating piece of debris in the shape of a ‘spaghetti’ was spotted by the Mars rover.

