Kallakurichi Violence: All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu violence | Oneindia news *News

Kallakurichi Violence: All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu violence

Protests erupted in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on 17th July.

The protesters demanding justice over the death of a girl student went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulged in stone pelting, in which police personnel also became the target.

According to the recent development, three arrests have been made in the case and private schools in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Monday owing to the violence.

Know all about the Kallakurichi violence.

