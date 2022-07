Kallakurichi violence: 3 arrested and security tightened after teen's death | Oneindia news *News

Three people have been apprehended and arrested in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district post the death of a 17-year-old girl which resulted in widespread violence.

According to the reports, school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran have been arrested over the teenaged girl’s death and failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.

