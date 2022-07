UK-wide disruption as record-breaking heatwave hits

What is set to be a record-breaking heatwave has already caused disruption across the UK, with school closures, disrupted travel and stretched emergency services.

Met Office chief executive Penelope Endersby says there is a 60% chance that temperatures could climb to over 40C in the next 48 hours which, she says, is "unheard of".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn