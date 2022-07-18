As Historic Heatwave Increases Demand, Europe Braces For Gas Crisis

CNN reports as record-breaking heatwaves take hold in Europe, the continent is reportedly preparing for a potential full-blown gas crisis.

On July 21, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links gas from Russia to the European Union (EU), is set to reopen after ten days of routine maintenance.

Though experts say concerns have arisen that Russia won't open the gas line in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the EU ... ... after the country invaded Ukraine in February.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, says the country must "prepare for the worst.".

Anything can happen.

, Robert Habeck, economy minister of Germany, in a radio interview, via CNN.

It could be that the gas flows again, even more than before.

, Robert Habeck, economy minister of Germany, in a radio interview, via CNN.

It could be that nothing will come at all.

, Robert Habeck, economy minister of Germany, in a radio interview, via CNN.

The Nord Stream 1 Pipeline delivers 55 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe yearly.

As Europe swelters under record heat, the electricity demand has risen as citizens turn on their air conditoning units.

Spain's gas transmission system operator, Enagas, says demand for natural gas to produce electricity recently hit a new record of 800 gigawatt hours.

This huge increase in the demand for natural gas for electricity production has been mainly due to the high temperatures recorded as a result of the heatwave.

, press statement from Enagas, via CNN