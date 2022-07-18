Snapchat Is Finally Getting a Desktop Version

CNBC reports that Snap made the announcement on July 18.

After only being available on mobile for over 10 years, Snapchat for Web will now let users send messages and make video calls from their computers.

The web offering will first be made available to Australian and New Zealand users, as well as Snapchat+ subscribers in the U.K., Canada and U.S. Snapchat+ launched in June and costs $3.99 a month.

CNBC reports that the new desktop version will be more stripped down than the mobile app.

It will reportedly focus on messaging features rather than its Stories.

Also, Snapchat for Web must be accessed via the Chrome browser, but it will support other browsers in the future.

Snap plans to add more app features to the desktop version over time, .

Including the ability to use Lenses during video calls