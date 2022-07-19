Europe swelters in record-breaking heat #OIDW

Europe swelters in record-breaking heat, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy purges allies heading agencies accused of collaborating with Russia, and Texas lawmakers slam the police response to the Uvalde school shooting.
As Historic Heatwave Increases Demand, , Europe Braces For Gas Crisis.
CNN reports as record-breaking heatwaves
take hold..
Britain's Met Office issued its first ever "red" warning for exceptional heat, saying record temperatures expected early next week..