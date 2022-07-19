5G finally comes to India, know the difference between 5G & 4G | Oneindia News *explainer

India is all set to embrace the latest generation of cellular technology i.e 5G.

The government has green-lighted the spectrum allocation for this new generation of broadband connection, which means Indian cities will soon be able to experience seamless and faster internet connectivity.

Watch the video to know all about 5G.

