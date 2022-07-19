London in Flames: Capital Outskirts ABLAZE on Hottest EVER Day

Record-breaking temperatures are causing fires across the UK.

Dry grass on the outskirts of London was ignited as temperatures exceeded 40C for the first time.

The blaze spread quickly to nearby houses and more that 100 firefighters were brought in to tackle the blaze.

Winter droughts and extreme summer temperatures fuelled by climate change are making each heatwave more intense, frequent and likely, scientists warn.

Report by Braybrooks.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn