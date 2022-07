The Great Storm hits England, 8000 dead and many more injured.

1703 : One thing the "Climate change" brigade forget is the historical references in England going back to 500 ad.

Detailed accounts of bad winters where the north sea froze up to 7 miles from shore, the hurricane that hit us in 1703 that killed more than 8000 people and injured many more, the droughts that lasted from March to September.