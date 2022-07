Fake handcuffs? Maybe - but the smirk is real || Stephen Horn & Lynn Westover

#AOC #SCOTUS #Handcuffs Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep.

Ilhan Omar are getting scorched by social media for allegedly pretending to be handcuffed while Capitol Police escorted them away from a road they blocked in protest of SCOTUS and its recent Roe vs.

Wade decision.

Were they really faking?

And what about their smiles as they walked off?

What does this tell us about those in charge - and their seemingly complete lack of concern for consequence?