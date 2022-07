The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Visualization Project It looks like this when finished

I'm excited to percentage this Visualization [short video] for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD], that is a gravity dam placed in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region of Ethiopia.

The dam can have established ability to generate 6000 MW strength to relieve Ethiopia’s acute energy scarcity and also export to neighboring nations and Fulfill 85% of Ethiopian humans that want energy.

The modeling and Rendering is carried out with the aid of our Blackline layout crew .