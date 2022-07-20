Leaders clash for final time at Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson for the final time at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

The Labour leader says "what message does it send when the candidates to be prime minister can't find a single decent thing to say about (Boris Johnson), about each other and their record in government?" In response the prime minister describes Starmer as "one of those pointless plastic bollards you find around a deserted roadworks" then lists his achievements in government to cheers from his backbench MPs.

Report by Blairm.

