Hoover Dam Transformer Explodes, Bursts Into Flames

A fire broke out at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday as a result of a transformer explosion.

Tourist video captured the incident at the historic landmark.

Luckily, no injuries were reported and the blaze was quickly extinguished without any impact on the dam's power grid.

