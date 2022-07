Rishi Sunak 'incredibly humbled' by leadership vote success

Rishi Sunak says he is "incredibly humbled" to make it through the final round of the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Appealing to party members who will now vote over the summer, the former chancellor insists he is the "only candidate" who can beat Keir Starmer in a general election.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn