Truss and Sunak make it through to Tory leadership vote

Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady announces that former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will battle it out over the summer to be the next prime minister, after Penny Mordaunt was narrowly eliminated in the final vote by MPs.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn