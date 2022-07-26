Tory leadership TV debate halted after host collapses

The TalkTV/Sun Conservative leadership debate dramatically went off-air early after the show's presenter Kate McCann reportedly collapsed.

Earlier Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clashed over the economy and the NHS, but as Ms Truss spoke about the threat of Vladimir Putin there was a huge crashing sound in the studio.

The Foreign Secretary looked visibly worried and could be heard saying "oh my God", as she walked off the stage.

Report by Blairm.

