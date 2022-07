Sunak supporter appeals for positivity in leadership contest

Former cabinet member Theresa Villiers is making a "positive case" for Rishi Sunak to become the next leader of the Conservative Party as the former chancellor goes head-to-head with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The pair will now campaign for the top job, with Tory members voting on who they want to become the next prime minister in the coming weeks.

Report by Blairm.

