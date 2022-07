Badger cull protesters greet Truss as she arrives for hustings

Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss arrive for a hustings event with Conservative councillors in Westminster.

As she arrives the foreign secretary is ambushed by two badger cull protesters shouting "save our badgers, stop the cull".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn