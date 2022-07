Truss suggests Sunak's economic plan would be a 'disaster'

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss says her rival Rishi Sunak's economic plan is to "raise taxes" which would lead to a recession and become a "disaster" for homeowners, workers and businesses.

Report by Blairm.

