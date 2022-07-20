Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapon Charges

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the Brazos County jail records.
