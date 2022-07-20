Miles Bridges Is Charged With Felony Counts of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

CBS Sports reports that on July 19, the Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony counts... .

... for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend "on or about June 27 and 28" in front of their children.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Bridges faces one felony count of injuring the parent of a child... According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Bridges faces one felony count of injuring the parent of a child... ... and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances that are likely to cause bodily injury or death.

Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors.

Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable.

, George Gascón, L.A.

District Attorney, via statement.

Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process, George Gascón, L.A.

District Attorney, via statement.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 and then released after posting $130,000 bail.

When the Hornets were made aware of the situation, they issued a statement.

The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges.

We are in the process of gathering additional information.

We have no further comment at this time, Charlotte Hornets, via statement.

CBS Sports reports Bridges was the franchise's lead scorer last year, averaging 20.2 points.

His arraignment is set for July 20