Bipartisan Bills To Stop Candidates From Stealing Elections Announced by Lawmakers

NBC News reports that on July 20, a group of senators revealed two proposals intended to prevent elections from being stolen.

They are called the Electoral Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act and the Enhanced Election Security and Protection Act.

The measures are led by Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin.

The first bill seeks to clarify the vice president's role when it comes to counting Electoral College votes.

It would also make it more difficult for members of Congress to object and attempt to stop fake electors from interfering.

The second bill is intended to protect election workers.

Through numerous meetings and debates among our colleagues as well as conversations with a wide variety of election experts and legal scholars, we have developed legislation that establishes clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for president and vice president, Bipartisan Senate Group joint statement, via NBC News.

We urge our colleagues in both parties to support these simple, commonsense reforms, Bipartisan Senate Group joint statement, via NBC News.

The proposed bills come as the House's Jan.

6 committee is set to hold another public hearing on July 21.

The hearing will examine evidence it has received relating to what it views as a plot to overturn 2020 election results