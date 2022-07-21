Lower Your Carbon Footprint by Being Mindful of These Foods

Every year, the Earth gets warmer and warmer due to the consistent rising of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.

If you want to lower your carbon footprint and adopt a more climate-friendly diet, here are four food tips to be mindful of.

1.

Cut back on red meat consumption.

Dana Hunnes of UCLA Sustainability says it costs 20 to 80 gallons of water per gram of beef protein.

2.

Consume less dairy products.

The Environmental Protection Agency says dairy cattle contributes 1.3 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

.

3.

Choosing any type of produce over meat is better for the environment.

.

While some produce is more climate-friendly than others, Chloe Waterman of Friends of the Earth says all produce is “low-emission relative to animal products.”.

4.

Unless the food is air-freighted, food miles aren’t a big deal.

.

Food miles, aka the distance food travels between being grown and being consumed, is not a big contributor to emissions.