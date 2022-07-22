Bear Grylls Reviews More Survival Scenes From Movies & TV

Bear Grylls is back once more to review the realism behind survival scenes in movies and television, including 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' 'Revenant,' 'The Shallows,' 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Wilds' and 'The Mountain Between Us.'

Bear rates each based on their believability and draws from his own life experiences.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premieres July 25 on National Geographic.

00:00 Intro 00:28 Those Who Wish Me Dead 02:08 The Revenant 03:50 The Shallows 05:25 Yellowjackets 07:32 The Wilds 09:18 The Mountain Between Us