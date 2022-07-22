‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Drops Trailer, Sarah Michelle Gellar To Star In Offshoot Series | THR News
Sarah Michelle Gellar will play a lead role in and executive produce, 'Wolf Pack', a Teen Wolf offshoot series on Paramount+.

Gellar was a surprise guest at a Comic-Con panel for the series and Paramount+’s ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’.