‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Drops Trailer, Sarah Michelle Gellar To Star In Offshoot Series | THR News

Sarah Michelle Gellar will play a lead role in and executive produce, 'Wolf Pack', a Teen Wolf offshoot series on Paramount+.
Gellar was a surprise guest at a Comic-Con panel for the series and Paramount+’s ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’.
Sarah Michelle Gellar will play a lead role in and executive produce, 'Wolf Pack', a Teen Wolf offshoot series on Paramount+.
Gellar was a surprise guest at a Comic-Con panel for the series and Paramount+’s ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’.
Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back to television! The beloved actress announced the exciting news during a surprise appearance..