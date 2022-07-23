Russia and Ukraine sign a deal ending grain blockade

Russia & Ukraine sign grain deal with UN & Turkey to avert food crisis | Oneindia News*International
On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey making way for key grain exports to world markets..
The United States announced a new $270 million package of military aid for Kyiv, after a deal to allow grain exports was signed by..