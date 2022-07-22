Russia and Ukraine Reach a Deal on Grain Distribution

The deal was signed between the warring nations on July 22.

At stake is 20 million metric tons of grain that have been immobilized in Ukraine.

The deal is expected to slash global grain prices.

It is also expected to assist in mitigating a looming hunger crisis threatening much of the developing world.

Ukraine is a major global exporter of grain.

The invasion of Russian forces has imperiled the important food source, .

Creating a ripple effect of economic uncertainty and political unrest.

In commending the breakthrough deal, U.N.

Secretary General António Guterres acknowledged its difficulties.

This agreement did not come easy, António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, via 'The New York Times'.

Guterres referred to the deal as a “beacon in the Black Sea.”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to blockade the grain supply exported from Ukraine is only one aspect of the invasion that has caused global uproar.

Experts say that the deal represents a form of progress.

It’s a big step forward, Stephen E.

Flynn, Global Resilience Institute, via 'The New York Times'.

Those same experts, however, expressed skepticism about how quickly the grain will reach the nations that need it most