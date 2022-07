Nicole Shanahan "Gold House's First Annual Gold Gala" Gold Carpet Fashion

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan (Sergey Brin's ex-wife) walks the gold carpet at the Gold House's first annual "Gold Gala" event, honoring members of the Asian & Pacific Islander Community who have significantly impacted American Society and Culture, held at Vibiana in Downtown Los Angeles, California USA on May 21st, 2022.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV