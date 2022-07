Draupadi Murmu to take oath as the Preident of India today, see schedule | Oneindia news *News

President-elect Draupadi Murmu will take the oath of office as the new president of the Republic of India on Monday.

With the term of Ram Nath Kovind ending on 25th July, Draupadi Murmu will begin her term as the new president of the country.

Let us take a look at the schedule of the oath-taking ceremony to be held on Monday.

