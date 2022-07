Presidential elections 2022: How is the President elected in India | Oneindia news *News

The counting of votes for the new president of India, the voting for which took place on July 18th, begun at 11 am on Thursday.

India will get its new president today and in the race to Rashtrapati Bhavan, NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu has an edge over opposition's Yashwant Sinha due to majority support in the electoral-college.

But who are a part of this electoral college and how is the president elected in India?

