Presidential polls 2022 to begin today: Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha | Oneindia News*News

Presidential polls 2022 to begin today: Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha

Today, approximately 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

