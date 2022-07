Draupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of Republic of India | Oneindia news *Breaking

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th president of the country and has defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with a comprehensive margin of votes, more than double the count received by Sinha.

Draupadi Murmu, with this victory, has become the first tribal president of the country.

