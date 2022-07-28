Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark stokes controversy | Oneindia news *Politics

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has landed himself into controversy and is currently facing the wrath of the BJP post his 'Rashtrapatni' comment.

He had referred to President Draupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ post which he received criticism from the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party who demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that there is no question of apologising as he had mistakenly referred to President Draupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’.

