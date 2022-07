Sonia Gandhi lashes out at Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha, says 'Don't talk to me' | Oneindia News*News

Today, amid chaos in parliament over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Draupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni', Congress president Sonia Gandhi walked across the house to speak to a BJP MP but had to be led away as she faced heated slogan-shouting from Smriti Irani and others.

