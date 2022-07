Congress members protest in Tripura & Assam over Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning | Oneindia News*News

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah staged a protest against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED; GST collection of Tripura has increased substantially in the past 4 financial years; Assam floods have turned out to be a better situation; Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh led a victory procession in Imphal to celebrate the historic win of Draupadi Murmu.

