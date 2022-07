President Draupadi Murmu to stay in guest room of Rashtrapati Bhavan | Know why | Oneindia News*News

Draupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of the country on July 25th.

As per reports, she will complete her five years tenure by staying in the guest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Know why.

#DraupadiMurmu #RashtrapatiBhavan #DraupadiMurmuResidence