Jagdeep Dhankhar files his nomination for Vice Presidential elections | Watch | Oneindia News*News

Today, morning the former Bengal governor and now BJP-led NDA nominee for vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, arrived at the Parliament Library building in Delhi to file his nomination papers.

#JagdeepDhankar #VicePresident #WestBengalGovernor west bengal governor,west bengal governor jagdeep dhankhar,jagdeep dhankhar,west bengal,governor jagdeep dhankhar,bengal governor jagdeep dhankhar,jagdeep dhankhar west bengal governor,jagdeep dhankar,west bengal news,jagdeep dhankhar governor,Manipur Governor La.

Ganesan, Ram Nath Kovind, Presidential candidate,Margaret Alva,Oneindia English, Oneindia News.