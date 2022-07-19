Margaret Alva, know all about Opposition's Vice President candidate | Oneindia News *news

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament, in the presence of Congress leaders.
Check out the video to know all about Margaret Alva.
#MargaretAlva
TMC will abstain from the August 6 vice-presidential polls, saying the party wasn’t consulted before the opposition bloc proposed..
Margaret Alva said: "The coming together of the opposition to support my candidature for the post of Vice President of India, is a..