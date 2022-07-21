Presidential Elections 2022: Counting of votes begins at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Oneindia News *News

Counting for the Presidential polls has started at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

