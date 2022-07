Partha Chatterjee's close aid Arpita Mukherjee; Know all about her | Oneindia News *news

Model cum-actor Arpita Mukherjee has exploded into the limelight.

Arpita Mukherjee has been described as a “close associate” of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Watch the video to know about Arpita Mukherjee.

#ArpitaMukherjee #ParthaChatterjee #ParthaChatterjeeCloseAid Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee Close Aid Arpita Mukherjee, About Arpita Mukherjee, Know About Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee Arrested, Kolkata, West Bengal, Mamta Bannerjee, Minister Partha Chatterjee, Oneindia News, Oneindia News English