Bengal school scam: ED recovers 28 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat | Oneindia News *News
The Enforcement Directorate recovered 28 crore in cash along with 6 kg of gold from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee, close aid of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.

