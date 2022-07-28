Bengal school scam: ED recovers 28 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat | Oneindia News *News

The Enforcement Directorate recovered 28 crore in cash along with 6 kg of gold from the second flat of Arpita Mukherjee, close aid of Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.
#ParthaChatterjee #ArpitaMukherjee #SchoolScam
The second recovery came as the ED conducted fresh raids in three locations in and around Kolkata in its probe in the school jobs..
The ED carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people, including Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita..
Partha Chatterjee, the industry and state parliamentary affairs minister, has been arrested by ED in connection with its..