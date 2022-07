Keir Starmer meets Beethoven, the robot dog

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meets Beethoven the robotic dog on a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Liverpool.

The robots are being used to help in the agricultural sector and reduce human risk in dangerous working environments.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn