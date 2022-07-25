Decision to Fire Uvalde School Police Chief Postponed Indefinitely

'The New York Times' reports that a scheduled meeting to consider terminating Uvalde, Texas school police chief, Pete Arrendondo, has been postponed.

In conformity with due process requirements, and at the request of his attorney, the meeting to consider the termination of Chief Arredondo will be held at a later date which has yet to be determined, Anne Marie Espinoza, Uvalde district communications director, via 'The New York Times'.

The July 22 decision came amid public pressure for accountability for a delayed police response to an elementary school massacre that left 21 people dead.

The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left nineteen students and two teachers dead.

Widespread public demands have been made for police officials to be held accountable.

Chief Arredondo, and hundreds of other responding officers, were blamed by a Texas House committee for , “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.”.

According to the report, state investigators concluded that some of the victims who died on the way to the hospital , "could have survived if they had not had to wait 73 additional minutes for rescue.".

The city of Uvalde, the Texas state police and the Border Patrol have all opened investigations into the actions of officers who responded to the mass shooting