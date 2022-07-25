Former rugby player: Brain damage cases ‘tip of the iceberg’

A Welsh former professional rugby union and rugby league player says the current levels of brain damage being detected in players are the “tip of the iceberg”.

Lenny Woodard has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and believes that rugby is the cause.

He is one of nearly 200 rugby union players who are represented by Rylands Law, who have issued a legal case against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union, and the Welsh Rugby Union - the governing bodies for rugby union for the world, England and Wales, respectively.

Rylands contend that the three governing bodies were negligent in failing to take reasonable action in order to protect players from permanent injury caused by repetitive concussive and sub-concussive blows.

Report by Jonesia.

