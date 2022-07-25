Study Finds Broad Range of Symptoms Associated With Long COVID

'The Guardian' reports that a new study , has revealed a number of possible , long COVID symptoms. The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

A study of people who were infected but not hospitalized during the pandemic found a broad set of symptoms, including reduced sex drive, hallucinations and hair loss.

'The Guardian' reports that the most common symptoms in the weeks and months that follow a bout with COVID include loss of smell, shortness of breath and brain fog.

According to the study, researchers have now identified a variety of less well-known side effects which include amnesia and an inability to perform familiar actions.

The study by the University of Birmingham suggests that patterns of symptoms can largely be grouped into respiratory and cognitive problems. .

The symptoms we identified should help clinicians and clinical guideline developers to improve the assessment of patients with long-term effects from Covid-19, and to subsequently consider how this symptom burden can be best managed, Dr Shamil Haroon, Associate clinical professor in public health at the University of Birmingham, via 'The Guardian'.

According to the study's authors, the results help to identify what could cause or contribute to long COVID.

These observations will help to further narrow the focus on factors to investigate what may be causing these persistent symptoms after an infection, and how we can help patients who are experiencing them, Anuradhaa Subramanian, Lead author from the University of Birmingham, via 'The Guardian'