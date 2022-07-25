Archie Battersbee’s mother: ‘We will continue this fight’

Archie Battersbee’s mother says she will continue to fight for her son after Court of Appeal judges rejected the latest appeal over the 12-year-old’s life-support treatment.

Hollie Dance says she is taking legal advice about pursuing the case through the European Court of Human Rights, and has claimed that she has video evidence of Archie “trying to breathe”.

Court of Appeal judges were asked to postpone their ruling as Archie's father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken ill outside court, but they refused.

Report by Jonesia.

