Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ Star, Dead at 83

CNN reports that Sorvino died on July 25 of natural causes.

His wife, Dee Dee, issued a statement via the actor's publicist, Roger Neal.

Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage, Sorvino's wife, Dee Dee, via statement.

Sorvino is best known for his role as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas.'.

He also appeared in movies such as 'Nixon,' 'Dick Tracy,' 'Reds' and 'The Rocketeer.'.

The veteran actor appeared on 'Law & Order' for a short while as well but left the role due to a limited range of material.

His daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, took to Twitter to issue a statement.

Paul Sorvino is survived by his wife, three children and five grandchildren.