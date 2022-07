India’s 5G Auction Begins: Reliance, Airtel in Race | OneIndia News *News

The auction for 72 GHz (gigahertz) of 5G airwaves begun on Tuesday morning, with Rs 4.3 lakh crore price set by the government.

In the largest spectrum auction the country is witnessing, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, VI, and the new Adani Data Networks are in the race.

Amongst the 4, Jio’s earnest money deposit stands the highest at Rs.

14k crore.

The bidding process began at 10 am, and is expected to continue till 6pm.

#5Gauction, #5G, #spectrum