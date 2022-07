Karnataka's BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death | Oneindia news *News

Karnataka's Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada on late Tuesday evening.

The deceased was assaulted by the accused who arrived on bikes at around 9 pm in front of his shop.

#PraveenNettaru #Karnataka #BJPYuvaMorcha